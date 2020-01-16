Zann, Regan appointed to committee examining China-Canada Relations

Cumberland-Colchester MP Lenore Zann says she's been appointed to the new Special Committee on China-Canada Relations.

Parliament passed the Conservative motion to create the committee in early December.

It's comprised of twelve members: six Liberal members, four from the Conservatives, and one each from the Bloc Québécois and NDP.

Halifax West MP Geoff Regan was also named to the committee.

Zann says, "This is a significant time in relations between China and Canada, with several pressing issues including the detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor."

The committee is mandated to conduct hearings in order to examine and review consular, economic, legal, security, and diplomatic relations with China.

The first meeting takes place in Ottawa on Monday.