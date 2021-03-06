Anselmi: When the province is ready, they know we'll step up and deliver

EDMONTON OILERS PRESIDENT TOM ANSELMI ON PROPOSAL TO HAVE FANS IN THE STANDS "We believe we have a track record and trust with the provincial government...and we’re optimistic that we can proceed, as soon as they’re ready.” That was one of the points made by Tom Anselmi, President Business Operations & Chief in Operating Officer of the Edmonton Oilers and Oilers Entertainment Group when he joined Tom Mayenknecht on The Sport Market Radio Network, including TSN 1260 Edmonton and BNN Bloomberg Radio 1410 Vancouver. He breaks down the Oilers proposal to begin with 15% seating capacity as the province works through the COVID-19 pandemic and confirms they hope to be the first Canadian sports franchise to play with fans in the stands.