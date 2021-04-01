B.C. Food and Wine Radio: April 1, 2021

This week, Ross Wise relates his journey from sheep farmer in New Zealand to winemaker at Black Hills; we ask viticulturist Andrew Moon what the toughest task is in the vineyards at Tinhorn Creek; Michael Clark of Clos du Soleil talks about what a winemaker thinks about when fighting climate change in the Similkameen Valley and General Manager Lorin Inglis tells us what surprises visitors to Enrico Winery in the Cowichan Valley.