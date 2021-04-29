B.C. Food and Wine Radio: April 29, 2021

This week, Jesse Harnden joins us from Mt Boucherie to taste their impressive Sangiovese; Sebastian Cortez of Sebastian and Co opens up his butcher shop in downtown Vancouver and tells us how to perfectly pan fry a steak; Dirty Apron’s chef David Robertson wows us with his takeout and generosity in the community and Vancouver International Wine Festival’s Harry Hertscheg gives us highlights on the Bacchanalia Wine Auction.