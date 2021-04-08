B.C. Food and Wine Radio: April 8, 2021

This week, we head to the Cowichan Valley to speak with Unsworth Vineyard’s Dan Wright about what surprised him most about becoming a winemaker; Mike Nierychlo talks about his regenerative family winery and the future of wine tourism; we make a stop at the Moon Water Lodge to find out how to be the perfect guest and Exec Chef Nick Atkins joins us from the Okanagan’s Watermark Beach Resort in Oliver to discuss their new restaurant and his signature dish.