B.C. Food and Wine Radio: March 18, 2021

This week, we’re in Italy to speak with Medici’s Ermes Scardova about wine and food from Bologna; Ian Tostenson, President/CEO of the BC Restaurant Association updates us on street eateries and the future of takeout and we head to Therapy Vineyards on the Naramata Bench to get the secrets of innkeeping from Jacqueline Boyd and the latest summer releases with winemaker Jacq Kemp.