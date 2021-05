B.C. Food and Wine Radio: May 6, 2021

This week, we visit winemaker Kathy Malone at Hillside Winery to discuss muscat and their new chef; Allison Spurrell of Les Amis du Fromage recommends Mother’s Day cheeses; we head to the Okanagan Crush Pad to talk to Chriss Coletta about their three rosés and two Great Pyrenees dogs and Tony and I discuss the positive pandemic pivot at restaurants.