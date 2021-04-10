Buy & Sell by Pastime Sports: Will the Vancouver Canucks complete a 56-game regular season schedule?

Our panel of Aneesa Heatherington, Jon Festinger and Aziz Rajwani are buying that the NHL will move mountains — potentially at the expense of common sense — to allow the Vancouver Canucks to finish the regular season shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s all part of this week’s edition of Buy & Sell presented by Pastime Sports & Games.