Buy & Sell: Canadian teams will be at a disadvantage

On this week’s episode of Buy & Sell presented by Pastime Sports & Games, our panel — Aneesa Heatherington, Aziz Rajwani, Jon Festinger and host Tom Mayenknecht — figures the winner of the Scotia North division of the NHL will be relocating to the arena of their US opponents...unless the COVID-19 dynamic changes significantly by mid-June.