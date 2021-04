Buy & Sell: Canucks will finish the compressed season, WHL may not

In this week’s edition of Buy & Sell presented by Pastime Sports & Games, our panel of Aneesa Heatherington, Jon Festinger and Aziz Rajwani thinks the Vancouver Canucks will play again this spring. They’re not sure the WHL will complete its own 24-game season in Kamloops and Kelowna.