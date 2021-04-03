Rolfsen: “A Ryu complete game”

Vancouver comedian Torben Rolfsen joined Tom Mayenknecht for his extended edition of The Rolfsen Report: The Comedy of Sport on The Sport Market and was quick with his take on the Opening Day win for the Blue Jays against the Yankees: “Good start for Hyun-Jin Ryu. Five and a third innings, aka a Ryu complete game." Also: “Voyager Digital has made the first purchase with cryptocurrency in MLB history, paying 1 Bitcoin for a full season A's suite at the Oakland Coliseum for 2021. By the way, the luxury suites at the Coliseum now feature indoor plumbing.”