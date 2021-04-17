Rolfsen: Gaudette is a real gamer

Vancouver comedian Torben Rolfsen recognizes talent when he sees it this week on The Rolfsen Report: The Comedy of Sport on The Sport Market: Adam Gaudette to Chicago. The Blackhawks are now favoured to win. Call of Duty: Warzone." Also: "Canada Basketball bought the Golden State Warriors old court and are having it installed in Victoria for this summer's Olympic qualifyers. $350,000. Would have cost more but they diddn't go fof the version that comes with Draymond Green already flopped on the floor.