Rolfsen: “NHL trade deadline Monday is Hide Jim Benning’s Phone Day”

In his extended edition of The Rolfsen Report: The Comedy of Sport on The Sport Market, Vancouver comedian Torben Rolfsen goes deep into right field: "Angels fans threw trash cans into the outfield against the Astros...I haven't seen anything that ugly on the warninng track since that home run bounced off Jose Canseco's head." He also takes a stab at a bad case of salary cap paralysis with the Vancouver Canucks of the NHL.