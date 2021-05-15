Rolfsen: Stanley Cup hockey - from Cole Harbour to...Coal Harbour

In his extended edition of The Rolfsen: The Comedy of Sport on The Sport Market, Vancouver comedian Torben Rolfsen went from east to west: "It's the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which will grip Canada coast-to-coast, from Cole Harbour to...Coal Harbour." Also: “The playoffs start today. And the Canucks are playing. Unfortunately, those two facts are unrelated." And finally: "John Tortorella will not be back in Columbus. Finally, he can launch his podcast with Larry Brooks." Listen for more