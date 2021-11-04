Desjardins is giving away $3M to small businesses in GoodSpark Grants

Desjardins supports small businesses by offering advice, adapted funds and easier access to credit. This winter, small businesses can apply to receive a GoodSpark Grant of $20,000 from Desjardins.

Application submissions open on November 1, 2021, and end on November 29, 2021. Winners will be announced in February 2022.

Apply now at goodsparkgrants.desjardins.com/en

Who Can Participate

Small businesses that are locally owned and operated in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, or Saskatchewan; that have been in business for at least 1 year; have at least 1 employee (max 50 employees); have a project focused on one or more of the key program areas: sustainable development, employment, innovation.

Eligibility requirements are listed in the program rules, and applicants are encouraged to read the program rules (PDF, XX KB) and fill out the application form at goodsparkgrants.desjardins.com/en

Key Program Areas for Small Business Applicants

Sustainable development meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.

meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs. Employment means investing in employees (such as employee programs, training, education, diversity, talent acquisition).

means investing in employees (such as employee programs, training, education, diversity, talent acquisition). Innovation focuses on new initiatives to help modernize the business.

Applicants are encouraged to read the program rules, and fill out the application form at goodsparkgrants.desjardins.com/en