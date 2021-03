Bon Jovi Is High On This Band

In an interview recently, Jon Bon Jovi talks about inspiration from Dire Straits on their 2020 album. Along with having a track named, “Brothers In Arms”, the “Blood In The Water” tune has an intro that could trick you into believing that it’s played by Mark Knopfler himself. It sounds so much like “Brothers In Arms”. Bon Jovi says that Dire Straits were high on his list of bands he looked up to growing up.