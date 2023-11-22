Help spread the MAGIC of Christmas at the BOUNCE 104.9 Annual Toy Drive!

Join us and our friends at Bayside Chrysler Dodge in the spirit of giving at the Santa Claus Parade, Downtown Bathurst, December 1st at 6 pm!

When you see the BOUNCE Cruiser, with a brand-new Dodge Ram, wave and make lots of noise and we’ll come collect your donation. Let’s fill a truck FULL of toys for local kids in need this Christmas!

Help spread the JOY by bringing a new TOY – to the BOUNCE 104.9 Annual Toy Drive!

