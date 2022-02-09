IWK Radiothon

100 Hours For The Kids at the IWK is March 21st to 25th! But you can start to help right now!



Become a warrior for the IWK!!



A warrior is simply a person who brings about great change… and with great courage they put compassion into action.

Your involvement truly makes a difference for families in the Maritimes. Because our maritime women and children deserve nothing less than the very best.

Help support the urgent priorities of the IWK by joining the 100 Warriors for the IWK!!

Sign up today and raise money for the IWK: http://iwk.convio.net/site/TR/Events/100HoursfortheKids2022?pg=entry&fr_id=1280

Or donate here: https://iwkfoundation.org/ways-to-give/100hours

100 Warriors is brought to you by Halifax Seed.

100 Hours for the Kids at the IWK is proudly presented by UNI Financial Cooperation, A Champion Of Local Prosperity.