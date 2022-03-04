Radio Bingo
GREAT NEWS! Radio Bingo returns to BOUNCE on March 15th! Hosted by the Kinsmen Club of Bathurst & Charlie’s Cat Rescue!
EVERY Tuesday night at 7pm join us for 8 games and a chance at the Leon’s Lucky Ball with Max jackpot of $5000! Bingo card booklets are just $10.
Got a BINGO? Call the winners line at 506-548-8851
Cards can be purchased at the following locations:
Theriault’s Grocery
Petro on Main St.
Glendenning’s Canteen
Jeannine’s Bakery
Last Stop Convenience
H.P. Hache
L’Exit Petit-Rocher
L’Exit Vanier
Needs in East Bathurst
Needs in Beresford
Ideal Gas Bar
Irving Grab n Go
Epicerie Frenette
Nigadoo Truck Stop
Kinsmen Bingo Hall
Pabineau Gas & Smoke Shop
Epicerie du Coin Allardville
Depanneur Variete SC Hache Inc.