GREAT NEWS! Radio Bingo returns to BOUNCE on March 15th! Hosted by the Kinsmen Club of Bathurst & Charlie’s Cat Rescue!

EVERY Tuesday night at 7pm join us for 8 games and a chance at the Leon’s Lucky Ball with Max jackpot of $5000! Bingo card booklets are just $10.

Got a BINGO? Call the winners line at 506-548-8851

Cards can be purchased at the following locations:

Theriault’s Grocery

Petro on Main St.

Glendenning’s Canteen

Jeannine’s Bakery

Last Stop Convenience

H.P. Hache

L’Exit Petit-Rocher

L’Exit Vanier

Needs in East Bathurst

Needs in Beresford

Ideal Gas Bar

Irving Grab n Go

Epicerie Frenette

Nigadoo Truck Stop

Kinsmen Bingo Hall

Pabineau Gas & Smoke Shop

Epicerie du Coin Allardville

Depanneur Variete SC Hache Inc.