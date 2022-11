A 11-year-old Shippagan boy has died after allegedly being struck in the head with a scooter during an altercation last week.

The Acadie-Nouvelle reports the boy was playing outside last Thursday when he was struck in the head by a 15-year-old boy.

He died at the IWK Children's Hospital in Halifax on Saturday.

Police continue to investigate.

No word yet on any charges.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)