23,000 veterans waiting for disability claims to be processed

As Canadians prepare to mark Remembrance Day, more than 23,000 veterans are waiting for the federal government to process their disability claims.



That backlog and the long wait times are a source of anger, frustration and anxiety, even though the Liberal government has repeatedly promised to fix the situation.



Canada's veterans ombudsperson, Nishika Jardine, says veterans are waiting too long to find out if they qualify for federal support.



She says she's particularly worried about impact on those who are struggling to access health care services or income compensation due to their service-related illnesses or injuries.



The Royal Canadian Legion and other veterans organizations agree, saying it is time for the government to adopt a new approach that ensures those who served in uniform aren't left out in the cold.



Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay agrees wait times are too long, but insists the government has made progress over the past year by hiring hundreds of temporary staff to process claims faster.