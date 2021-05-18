42nd COVID-related death, 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Tuesday

New Brunswick Public Health is reporting the province's 42nd COVID-19 related death and 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Public Health says a person in their 70s, who was a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu in Grand Falls, passed away at the Edmundston Regional Hospital.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were also reported in the province, with nine new cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and a case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

The cases in Zone 3 include five close contacts of previous cases, two travel-related cases and two cases that are being investigated, while the case in Zone 6 is travel-related.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says there are 46 cases in Zone 3, but none of the cases have required hospitalization and all can be linked to previous cases.

Russell added that while this is good news, Public Health will not hesitate to move the area back to the Orange Level if necessary and the large number of potential exposures in the Fredericton region is a cause for concern.

There are 122 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, including 18 self-isolating outside New Brunswick.

Officials say five patients are hospitalized in New Brunswick, with two in ICU, while four are in hospital and one is in ICU outside the province.

Government says all New Brunswickers aged 18 and older are now eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Appointments can be made online to receive either of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines through Vitalité or Horizon Health Networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.