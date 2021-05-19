43rd COVID-19 related death and eight new cases reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

New Brunswick's 43rd COVID-19 related death and eight new cases were reported on Wednesday.

Public Health confirmed a person over 90-years old in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region) has died as a result of COVID-19.

This brings the number of COVID-related deaths in New Brunswick to 43.

The eight new cases include a travel-related case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region) and the individual is out of province.

There are five close contacts of previously confirmed cases and a travel-related case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and a close contact of a previously confirmed case in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

With 12 recoveries also reported, there are 116 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

Seven people are in hospital in New Brunswick, including three in ICU, and four patients are in hospital elsewhere, including one person receiving treatment in ICU.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at the Fredericton Christian Academy on Tuesday and the school will be closed for the rest of the week to allow for contact tracing.

Public Health is advising all students and staff, and their households, to isolate until further communication is received from either Public Health or the school, and to self-monitor for symptoms until May 28th.

All zones are in the Yellow level under the province's mandatory order.