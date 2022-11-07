57-year-old man arrested in connection with drug probe in Haut-Aboujagane

One person has been arrested following a drug investigation in Haut-Aboujagane.

The RCMP says officers searched a residence on Aboujagane Road last Thursday and seized eight restricted handguns, four rifles, a shotgun, and several boxes of ammunition.

A 57-year-old man from the community was arrested and later released.

He's scheduled to appear in court on January 13th, 2023.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

