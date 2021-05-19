Canada has key role to play in U.S. economic recovery, Ng tells free-trade meeting

Canada's international trade minister is making her country's best case for being a central player in American efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mary Ng is taking part in the inaugural meetings of the Free Trade Commission, which oversees the implementation of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.



Mexican Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier is also taking part in the meetings being hosted by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.



In her opening remarks, Ng says the pandemic drove home the importance of strong North American trade ties, supply chains and relationships.



She says the new trade agreement will be the foundation for a more competitive North America and a safe, stable and predictable business environment.



Tai opened the meeting by emphasizing the importance of making sure the USMCA benefits ``everyday people'' in all three countries, and not just those already wealthy enough to capitalize on it.

