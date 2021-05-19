iHeartRadio
Canadian residents are allowed to drive to the U.S. for a COVID-19 vaccine

Health Canada says Canadian residents are allowed to drive to the U-S for a COVID-19 vaccine and avoid quarantine on return, provided they meet some conditions.
    
You have to have a note from a licensed health-care provider in Canada that the inoculation is medically necessary.
    
You then have to show written proof of the shot from the licensed U.S. vaccine provider.
    
The trip to the U-S must be in a private vehicle and tacking on shopping or other non-essential activities is a no-no.
    
Health Canada says border agents have final say.

