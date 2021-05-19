Chaleur Chamber of Commerce appoints new president at AGM

The Chaleur Chamber of Commerce has a new president.

Erica Lynn Scott, of Keller Williams Capital Realty, was appointed president at the Chamber's Annual General Meeting on Tuesday.

Scott says she's excited for the new task at hand and looks forward to continuing to support the Chaleur Region business community.

The 2021-2022 board members also include:

Patrick Duguay- Scotiabank- 1st Vice-President,

Patrick Levesque - Grant Thornton- 2nd Vice-President,

Edgar Gionet- MicroAge- Treasurer,

Michael Petrovici- Au Bootlegger- Past-President,

Carole Caron - CladInc - Director,

Janine Daigle - Chaleur Tourism - Director,

Liza Robichaud - Liza Robichaud Lawyer - Director,

Grant Erb - Power Precision - Director,

Mylene Ouellet-Leblanc - Mylenium Consultants - Director.

The Chamber says it's pleased to have achieved board parity of five woman and 5 men again this year.

It says attendance at the AGM was limited to a minimum of 30 voting members due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, general director Julie Pinette says it was a successful year for the Chamber.

She says the organization managed to find creative and secure ways to host its major events as well as support its members.

Though the events were smaller due to the pandemic, Pinette says they were well attended.

Pinette says the Chamber recruited 18 new members last year.

She adds the board also did some work internally on a new strategic plan aimed at helping the Chamber adapt and plan for the future.