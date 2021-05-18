Chaleur Tourism Office opts to keep 2021 Tourism Guide simple due to pandemic uncertainty

The Chaleur Tourism Office has released its annual tourism guide, but this year it reflects the uncertainty that has accompanied the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

In previous years, the Tourism Guide had dozens of pages featuring local features, businesses, and attractions.

This year, the guide is a brochure-like publication that features an informational map of the region, facts about different attractions, as well as a checklist of things to do while visiting.

Marketing and Communications Coordinator, Mylene Doucet, tells the Northern Light the pandemic made it tough to predict what would be open so it was decided to keep this year's guide simple.



(with files from the Northern Light)