City of Edmundston: Section of Trans-Canada to close temporarily on Tuesday
If your daily commute includes the Trans-Canada highway between the Grey Rock Power Centre and the Madawaska Mall, you may want to consider a new route.
The City of Edmundston says the section of highway between the Grey Rock Power Centre and the Madawaska Mall will be closed in both directions on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon.
The temporary closure is necessary to allow crews with Edmundston Energy to install new high voltage cables.
During the construction project, motorists can use Principale Street(Route 144).
The City of Edmundston apologizes for any inconvenience.
