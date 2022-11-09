Democrat or Republican, Canada will work with Congress after midterms: Trudeau

Incumbent Democrats are trailing in two of three competitive House races in Virginia billed as early bellwethers of how the 2022 midterm elections might turn out.



Incumbent Rep. Elaine Luria, a member of the committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots, was about 12 points back of Republican challenger Jen Kiggans with just over half of polls reporting.



Another incumbent, former federal agent and CIA officer Rep. Abigail Spanberger, trailed GOP rival Yesli Vega by about five points with 70 per cent of the vote in.



Rep. Jennifer Wexton was nursing a 5,000-vote lead over Republican challenger Hung Cao with about two-thirds of the votes counted.



The races in Virginia, a state that supported Joe Biden in 2020, were seen as a potential early warning for Democrats fearing a voter backlash.



Key Senate races in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio, North Carolina and New Hampshire remained too close to call early in what promised to be a long night.