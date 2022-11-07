Disappearance of Brady Sherman Tompkins deemed a homicide

The RCMP say the 2019 disappearance of Brady Sherman Tompkins is now being investigated as a homicide.

Tompkins was last seen around 10 p.m. on August 29th, 2019 at a residence in Richmond Settlement.

Police say that he spoke to a family member by phone on September 2nd, but his location was unknown.

He had been living in the Moncton area at the time of his disappearance.

Tompkins is described as being approximately 6'7" and around 141 pounds with a slim build, short brown hair, blue eyes, and braces on his teeth.

The investigation was handed over to the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit in October 2020, and his disappearance was deemed suspicious at that time.

The RCMP say they've received new information that the remains of Brady Sherman Tompkins may be located in a wooded area between Carrolls Crossing and Berry Mills.

They say that there's also reason to believe that there may be a burnt vehicle in the same area, that could be connected to the investigation.

People are asked to contact police if they find a burnt vehicle, something that may look like remains or personal belongings, or anything that could be suspicious.