EUB lowers price of diesel, furnace oil Wednesday


The Energy and Utilities Board (EUB) invoked the interrupter clause to lower the price of diesel and furnace oil on Wednesday.

A litre of diesel sits at a maximum price of $2.999 after a drop of 7.4 cents, while a litre of furnace oil will cost as much as $2.768 after a fall of 7.8 cents.

Regular self-serve gasoline was unchanged at a maximum price of $1.850 per litre, and the maximum price for propane was unmoved at $1.156 per litre.

Many retailers set their prices a few cents below the maximum allowable price.

The EUB will make its weekly reset of fuel prices on Thursday morning.

