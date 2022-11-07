Experts split on whether backyard feeders harmful to birds

Bird experts across Atlantic Canada are split on whether using a backyard feeder this winter is harmless or potentially deadly to birds.



The president of Nature Nova Scotia says that given the current risk of avian influenza and other diseases that can be transmitted to birds, feeders should not be used.



The Nova Scotia, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador governments have all issued statements over the past year advising residents not to feed birds.



But Ian Jones, a biology professor at Memorial University in St. John's, disagrees that bird feeders pose a significant risk of avian flu transmission in Atlantic Canada.



He says that because avian flu largely affects waterfowl and poultry, most backyard bird feeders pose a low risk of spreading the disease.



Nature New Brunswick's executive directory Vanessa Roy-MacDougall says bird feeders are fine to use as long as they are monitored and cleaned often.