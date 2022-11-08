Federal government prepared to increase health transfers: Duclos

Just as Canada's health ministers meet about their floundering health systems, the federal government says it's ready to increase health-care transfers to provinces and territories.



However, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says the jurisdictions must commit to expanding the use of common key health indicators and to build a ``world-class'' health data system for the country.



Duclos made the statements just before the ministers held a news conference in Vancouver, setting out their proposals for an increase in Canada health transfers.



Host minister Adrian Dix says the provinces and territories had settled on a ``united and common approach'' to take to Duclos, that health transfers should be increased to 35 per cent, a level that should be maintained.



He says given what the territories and provinces have been through with COVID-19, there needs to be a national conference on the health transfer system to reach a funding agreement.



Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier in Montreal that the government has committed to investing ``significantly more'' in health care, but it wants assurances people have access to a family doctor and to mental health services.