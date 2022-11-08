Feds invest more than $1.2 million in pozzolan extraction in Dalhousie

The federal government is investing $1,223,361 to help two companies in Dalhousie complete the initial steps of a project to extract a natural pozzolan deposit.

A release states Carboniq Inc. and Cimbec Canada Inc. will use the conditionally repayable funds to assess the deposit size and quality, and conduct environmental surveys in the work area in preparation for a future environmental impact study.

Officials say Dalhousie's natural pozzolan deposit may play a significant role in reducing the carbon footprint of cement manufacturers, by providing a material that does not need to be heated to a high temperature to have the same properties as cement.

The extraction and processing of the material have the potential to create up to 500 jobs during the construction phase, as well as 168 permanent jobs once the processing plant is in operation.

Government says the project must be completed before any major mining development can take place, and the developers recognize the importance of engaging in dialogue with First nations for any subsequent projects.