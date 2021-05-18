Generator, brush cutter among items stolen from Hanwell business last week

The RCMP are investigating a break, enter and theft at a business in Hanwell last week.

Officers responded Thursday to a report of a break, enter and theft at the Hanwell Community Recreation Centre on Hanwell Road.

Police believe someone forced their way into a storage container on the property between 5 p.m. May 11th and 3 p.m. May 13th and stole items, including a Homelite 5000 watts gas generator (SN: DNR3430206), a Stihl FS 240 Brushcutter (SN 178862649) and an industrial battery for a wood chipper.

Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area between the afternoon of May 11th and the afternoon of May 13th, or who has information on the break and enter or the stolen items, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.