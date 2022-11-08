Grand Falls/Miramichi among games rescheduled by MHL

The Maritime Hockey League has rescheduled five games that were postponed due to Hurricane Fiona or rink availability.

The league says Miramichi's home game with Summerside and Yarmouth's game in Truro, that were originally to be played on September 24th, will now be played in Sunday December 4th at 3:00 p.m., and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday December 13th respectively.

Truro's away game at Valley that was set for September 25th is now scheduled for Wednesday November 23rd at 7:00 p.m., and the return game scheduled for October 1st will now be played on Tuesday March 7th at 7:00 p.m.

The MHL says Grand Falls' game in Miramichi that was originally scheduled for Octobter 1st will now be played at 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 30th.