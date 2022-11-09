Health talks end with no agreement as federal government withdraws

The federal government has withdrawn from a joint communique with provincial and territorial health ministers, ending widely anticipated meetings in Vancouver without any agreement to boost health-care funding.



British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix, who called it a ``disappointing'' end to the meetings, had previously said provincial and territorial ministers were united behind a request for federal funding to be increased to 35 per cent, up from 22 per cent.



However, Dix says the federal government withdrew from both a joint communique and a later news conference, because it was unhappy about a statement Canada's premiers issued today.



The statement reiterates the premiers' request for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them at a national conference on the federal health transfer.



Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Monday that the government was ready to boost the transfer, with various conditions, including a commitment to a common set of health benchmarks and data sharing, a position Trudeau echoed.



But Dix says the provincial and territorial ministers ``couldn't move forward'' based on what he called ``small sound bites from the prime minister.''