Indigenous languages, consultation among issues raised before Pope Francis's visit

Before Pope Francis visited Canada, federal officials expressed concern about the level of communication with a First Nations community set to host him.



Details around some of the planning Ottawa undertook to prepare for his historic trip are outlined in internal documents, released to The Canadian Press through access to information laws.



Pope Frances travelled to Canada in July to apologize to residential school survivors who were forced to attend these institutions, the majority of which were operated by the Catholic Church.



A month before the trip a briefing note prepared for a government official flagged that additional outreach was needed with the First Nations community near Edmonton where the apology was to be delivered.



The documents also show Ottawa wanted to ensure the Pope's speeches were translated into Indigenous languages, fearing that if they weren't it would be seen as another act of colonization.



In a statement, a spokesman for the papal visit team says there was a lot of outreach with local Indigenous leaders ahead of the visit but acknowledged the planning period was shorter than usual and the Holy Father's health limited the scope of the events.