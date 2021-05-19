Justice minister refuses to give opinion on Bill C-10's potential to undermine rights

Justice Minister David Lametti told the Commons heritage committee Tuesday said it's not his role to give a legal opinion on revisions to a bill that aims to regulate internet platforms.



Lametti said that, as a member of the Liberal cabinet, he supports Bill C-10 but as justice minister ``I am not here to offer legal advice or opinions â€¦ That is something that I never do publicly.''



But that didn't stop opposition MPs on the committee from grilling Lametti about the implications of removing a section of Bill C-10 last month during clause-by-clause analysis of the legislation.



Conservative MP Rachael Harder, who has insisted for weeks that the legislation was fundamentally changed by the removal of Section 4.1 from the original bill, was first to demand answers.



``Experts in the industry now say that the removal of Section 4.1 takes away the safeguards that were imperative to protect user-generated content. Do you agree with that?'' Harder asked.



``I thank you for the question,'' Lametti replied. ``As I said in my opening remarks, I'm not going to give legal advice. â€¦ I don't give legal advice to committees.''

