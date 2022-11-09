Man arrested after assault with a weapon in Eel River Crossing

The RCMP says an Eel River Crossing man has been arrested following an assault with a weapon in the community on Monday.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting, and found a 49-year old man who had been shot twice in the leg.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a 70-year old man was arrested at the scene in connection to the shooting, and was later released pending a court appearance at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing.