Man arrested after assault with a weapon in Eel River Crossing


rcmp

The RCMP says an Eel River Crossing man has been arrested following an assault with a weapon in the community on Monday.

Officers responded around 1:15 p.m. to a report of a shooting, and found a 49-year old man who had been shot twice in the leg.

He was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a 70-year old man was arrested at the scene in connection to the shooting, and was later released pending a court appearance at a later date.

The investigation is ongoing. 

