MHL names Teams of the Week for Week 8

The Maritime Hockey League has named its Teams of the Week for Week 8 of the 2022-23 season.

In the Eastlink North, forwards Daryk Dube-Plouffe of Miramichi, Kiefer Lyons of Campbellton and Ben Diamond of Grand falls; defencemen Ed McNeill and Lincoln Waugh of Summerside, and goaltender Sebastien Lever of Fredericton made the list.

Dube-Plouffe had two goals and five assists for seven points in two games in Week 8, with Lyons scoring three goals and three assists for six points, and Diamond tallying two goals and two assists for four points over the same timeframe.

McNeill had two goals and four assists for six points through two games, while his teammate Waugh added two assists.

Goaltender Lever stopped 15 of 16 shots for a 1.00 Goals Against Average and a ,938 Save Percentage in his only start for Fredericton in Week 8.