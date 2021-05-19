Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Canada's environment minister is asking Canadians to camp carefully as a second COVID-19 summer begins.



Jonathan Wilkinson says Parks Canada has instituted rules at its various national parks that conform to local public health rules.



As well, parks have brought in some of their own measures to try to keep campers safe while enjoying the outdoors.



For example, kitchen shelters in Banff National Park will be closed and the visitor centre will only be open online.



Trails in Pacific Rim National Park will only be one-way.



Some parks, such as Haida Gwaii, will be closed.



Wilkinson says campers should check the websites of any national parks they plan to visit to see the local rules.