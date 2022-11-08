More charges laid against Beresford man already facing count of arson
More changes have been laid against a Beresford man facing counts of arson and failing to comply with a probation order.
Charges of uttering threats and assault were laid against 68-year-old Maurice Landry on Monday.
He's scheduled to enter a plea on December 5th.
Landry pleaded not guilty in September to charges of of arson and failing to comply with a probation order.
Landry remains free on conditions including being banned from Bayview Subdivision in Beresford, and that he have no contact with the alleged victim.
(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)