More charges laid against Beresford man already facing count of arson

More changes have been laid against a Beresford man facing counts of arson and failing to comply with a probation order.

Charges of uttering threats and assault were laid against 68-year-old Maurice Landry on Monday.

He's scheduled to enter a plea on December 5th.

Landry pleaded not guilty in September to charges of of arson and failing to comply with a probation order.

Landry remains free on conditions including being banned from Bayview Subdivision in Beresford, and that he have no contact with the alleged victim.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)

