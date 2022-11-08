N.B. RCMP officer won't be charged after teen jumped off Oromocto overpass: SIRT

Nova Scotia's police watchdog has concluded that a New Brunswick RCMP officer was not at fault in an incident last spring where a 13-year-old girl jumped from a highway overpass in Oromocto.



The Serious Incident Response Team says the girl was a temporary ward of the province who had escaped from a supervised residence and was spotted on the outer side of a railing by a witness on May 9th.



The watchdog says the Mountie who responded tried to convince the girl not to jump and grabbed her wrist as she let go of the railing, but the officer could not hold on and the girl fell, suffering several injuries.



The report commends the officer's efforts to save the girl and says there are no grounds for charges.