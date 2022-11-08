NB launches immigration pilot to attract workers to hard-to-fill jobs

A new immigration stream has been launched to attract skilled workers into occupations that are difficult to fill in New Brunswick.



The province says the New Brunswick Critical Worker Pilot gives more flexibility by allowing participating employers to provide skills and language training as well as guidance and support to newcomers.



It says six employers including Cooke Aquaculture, Imperial Manufacturing, J.D. Irving and McCain Foods have been identified to participate in the pilot.



It says participating employers are required to fulfill several requirements including having "robust settlement plans for housing and transportation", unquote to help immigrants and ensure long-term retention.