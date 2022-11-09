NB publishes COVID-19 data for week ending Saturday

New Brunswick's weekly COVID-19 update shows hospital admissions and hospitalizations have declined while virus-related deaths were stable.



Public Health says hospital admissions for the week ending Saturday dropped to 23 from 38 the previous week, while the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 was down by 10 to 33.



It is also reporting seven deaths, the same as the previous week.



The report was issued as children in the province between the ages of six months and five years became eligible to receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in addition to the previously-approved Moderna vaccine.