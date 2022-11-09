Nepisiguit River: 40-year-old salmon egg record broken

A more than 40-year-old salmon conservation record has been broken on the Nepisiguit River.

Approximately 350,000 fertilized eggs from salmon in the Nepisiguit River are destined for a hatchery in Miramichi.

That's a massive increase from the approximately 80,000 in previous years, and was obtained with fewer fish.'

Aquiculture technician Michel Poitras says the 350K eggs were obtained from just 446 salmon while last year it took around 778 fish to obtain 80K eggs.

Poitras says the increase is due to a new riverside collection program.

Under the program, the eggs are fertilized at the river's edge rather than being transported to a hatchery more than 80 kilometres away.

The fertilized eggs will stay in Miramichi for the winter before salmon fry are released into the Nepisiguit in the spring.

Pabineau First Nation chief Terry Richardson says the harvest increase is exciting and that the end goal is to build a local hatchery to ensure salmon will be in the Nepisiguit for future generations to enjoy.

Richardson says his community also plans to build a salmon interpretation centre at some point in the future.

As stewards of the land, Richardson says his community is doing what it can to ensure the sustainability of Atlantic salmon.