New Brunswick police search for missing swimmer near Digby Ferry Terminal

Police say they have not located a missing swimmer in the waters near New Brunswick's Digby Ferry Terminal despite extensive efforts.



Saint John Police say officers responded to reports of a missing swimmer on Saturday just before 11 p.m.



They say the 57-year-old man was an avid swimmer who had gone to the area earlier in the day.



He hadn't returned home and his belongings were found on a beach south of the ferry terminal.



Police say they teamed up with the armed forces and coast guard to search the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter for the missing man on Saturday night and into Sunday evening.



They say the search has ended at this time and the Major Crime Unit continues to investigate.