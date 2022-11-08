Ottawa, New Brunswick invest $1.6 million in Housing Hub of New Brunswick Inc.

The federal and provincial governments are investing $1.6 million in the creation of Housing Hub of New Brunswick Inc.

A release from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA) says the new, non-profit organization, will focus on accelerating the availability of rural rental housing units over the next decade.

The organization will work in partnership with local communities, the non-profit sector, government, and the private sector to develop rental housing availabilities.

Government says Ottawa is contributing $800,000 to the project through the ACOA, and New Brunswick is contributing $800,000 through the Regional Development Corporation.